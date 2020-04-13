Scammers are using COVID-19 messages to scam people
Scammers are experts at shifting tactics and changing their messages to catch you off guard, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns. This is especially true as they take advantage of anxieties related to the Coronavirus.
Here’s an FTC alert about some current government imposter scams using COVID-19.
Medicare scams
Scammers might call to offer things like a “COVID-19 kit,” “Coronavirus package,” or Medicare benefits related to the virus. But they’ll ask you to verify personal information like your bank account, Social Security, or Medicare numbers.
If you get a call from someone who says they’re a Medicare representative and they ask for this information, hang up. It’s a scam, not Medicare calling. Report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.
To hear what one scammy Medicare call sounds like, listen to this:
Relief payment messages from “government agencies”
The FTC is getting a lot of reports about fraudulent calls, texts, and emails coming from people pretending to be from the Social Security Administration, IRS, Census, USCIS and the FDIC. These fake government messages might say that you’re approved for money, can get quick relief payments, or get cash grants due to the Coronavirus.
Scammers might also promise you small business loans, or send a (phishing) alert that a check is ready to be picked up. These are all scams, and none of those messages come from a government agency.
If you respond to these calls or messages, they might ask you for money, personal information, or both. Don’t give it. And remember that the surest sign of a scam is anyone who asks you to send cash, pay with a gift card, wire money, or pay with cryptocurrency.
Stay on top of all types of imposter scams by visiting ftc.gov/imposters, and sign up for the FTC’s Consumer Alerts at this link to get the latest on all kinds of scams.
To learn more, visit: ftc.gov/coronavirus
Information provided by Cristina Miranda, FTC Division of Consumer and Business Education.
Related video: Scammers selling COVID-19 hoax products
- Yavapai County board tables statement on Second Amendment
- Law allowing vacation rentals results in ‘neighborhood hotels’
- At 77, Prescott woman is still taking the dive
- Close mayoral races in PV, Dewey-Humboldt
- SkyWest is city’s top choice for Prescott Municipal Airport
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Quad-city locals take to the trails in era of coronavirus
- Glassford Hill's Honor Roll and Principal's List - semester 2
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
- Update: 19 Yavapai County residents confirmed with COVID-19; every AZ county now showing cases
- Public school districts close for 2 weeks in Prescott, Prescott Valley due to coronavirus threat; Chino Valley decision to come Sunday
- Gov. Ducey orders AZ residents to stay home to slow spread of COVID-19
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: