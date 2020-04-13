Pets in Need: Panda — Catty Shack

Panda is approximately 2-4 year old. As his name lets you know he is a sweetheart! Panda is new to Catty Shack after being found left behind by someone and trying to fend for himself.

Life can be tough and puzzling for these abandoned kitties and yet he has retained his sweet spirit and loves pets, head scratches and gentle conversation.

Hopefully he will have a home to belong to soon! If interested in Panda please call Catty Shack at 928-778-6951.

Information provided by Catty Shack.