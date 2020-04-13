Pets in Need: Panda — Catty Shack
Originally Published: April 13, 2020 7:29 p.m.
Panda is approximately 2-4 year old. As his name lets you know he is a sweetheart! Panda is new to Catty Shack after being found left behind by someone and trying to fend for himself.
Life can be tough and puzzling for these abandoned kitties and yet he has retained his sweet spirit and loves pets, head scratches and gentle conversation.
Hopefully he will have a home to belong to soon! If interested in Panda please call Catty Shack at 928-778-6951.
Information provided by Catty Shack.
Most Read
- Yavapai County board tables statement on Second Amendment
- Law allowing vacation rentals results in ‘neighborhood hotels’
- At 77, Prescott woman is still taking the dive
- Close mayoral races in PV, Dewey-Humboldt
- SkyWest is city’s top choice for Prescott Municipal Airport
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Quad-city locals take to the trails in era of coronavirus
- Glassford Hill's Honor Roll and Principal's List - semester 2
- Church News: Week of Oct. 16
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
- Update: 19 Yavapai County residents confirmed with COVID-19; every AZ county now showing cases
- Public school districts close for 2 weeks in Prescott, Prescott Valley due to coronavirus threat; Chino Valley decision to come Sunday
- Gov. Ducey orders AZ residents to stay home to slow spread of COVID-19
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 30, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: