OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, April 13
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

New state health department data reveals spread of COVID-19

The numbers released by the Department of Health Services on Sunday show the 85714 zip code with 64 confirmed cases. By Monday it was 67. That’s more than any other single zip code in the state. (Arizona Department of Health Services/Courtesy)

The numbers released by the Department of Health Services on Sunday show the 85714 zip code with 64 confirmed cases. By Monday it was 67. That’s more than any other single zip code in the state. (Arizona Department of Health Services/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: April 13, 2020 7:54 p.m.

PHOENIX — So it turns out that some areas of the state, like the near south side of Tucson, may not be quite the COVID-19 hotspots that newly released data would show.

The numbers released by the Department of Health Services on Sunday show the 85714 zip code with 64 confirmed cases. By Monday it was 67. That’s more than any other single zip code in the state. But here’s the thing.

State health officials report that if they don’t know the home address of the patient, they include it in the zip code of the medical provider, followed by the address of the facility that reported the case.

And what’s not clear is how many of the cases listed for 85714 -- the area between Ajo Way and Irvington Road -- are simply patients at Banner University Medical Center South. The fact that the 85714 data may include the hospital does not necessarily mean there isn’t a hotspot on Tucson’s south side.

The 85706 zip code just south, down to Drexel Way, reports 49 cases. But there are some indications the data are skewed. Consider: the 85714 zip code, according to most recent census data, has 15,138 residents. So the rate of infection would be about 4.5 per 1,000 persons. By contrast, the 49 cases in 85706, with 58,266 residents, comes out to 0.8 cases per 1,000 residents. And in the area to the west of both zip codes, the 32 cases in 85746 translates of 0.7 cases per thousand. In the Phoenix area, the 85008 zip code with Valleywise Medical Center -- the old Maricopa Medical Center -- shows 28 cases, versus from just 6-10 in the zip code just to the west. When population is figured in, that comes out to less than 0.5 cases per thousand.

And the rate is just a fraction of that in the 85006 zip code with Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix where fewer than 10 cases were reported, Questions about hospital data aside, there are other gaps in the data. Results for zip codes where Native Americans constitute a majority of the population were not released, though the health department provided no specific reason for suppressing the data other than they were waiting for tribal approval. But the statewide totals, including the fact that 15 percent of the 122 deaths as of Monday due to COVID-19 were of Native Americans, appears to incorporate those missing numbers.

Still, there are some data points that appear to support the disproportionate affect on Native Americans.

In the 86047 zip code, the area around Winslow, the 48 cases translates out to about 2.3 per thousand. And with 52 cases, the 86040 zip code in and around Page comes out at about 4.7 cases per thousand residents, a figure higher than even the zip code around Tucson’s Banner Hospital. That, however, may not be true statewide.

Most notably, there are no reports of COVID-19 cases from Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista. State officials had no immediate answers for the gap -- and whether the 16 cases reported in Cochise County and 3,702 statewide include any military living on the base. Ditto Luke Air Force Base in Glendale.

There did appear to be some data from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. But the zip code for that base listed five or fewer cases, versus more in adjoining zip codes.

Even some of the statewide data appears to lack specifics. The health department said it did not know the race or ethnicity of 63 percent of those with a confirmed diagnosis and 49 percent of those who actually died.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona releases demographic information on virus deaths
Yavapai County reports 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases, zip code locations start Sunday
Yavapai County up to 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19
State seeks staffing for hospital set to reopen in crisis
Update: There are 235 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries