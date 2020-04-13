Mayor’s Virtual Town Hall rescheduled for Friday, April 17
The City of Prescott has rescheduled a virtual town hall meeting that will now take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 17.
The Mayor’s Virtual Town Hall will feature panel discussions on mental health services available for citizens and resources offered by the faith-based community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The panel of speakers include Leslie Horton with YCCHS; April Rhodes, Spectrum; Bert Ijams, Meals on Wheels; Carole Benedict, US Vets; Jessi Hans, Coalition for Compassion & Justice; and Jason Price with Prescott Pastors Coalition.
To participate, join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/380013448, or dial 1-253 215 8782. The meeting ID is: 380 013 448.
Local leaders want to help residents identify resources they may need if they are struggling during the pandemic. Below are some numbers and websites provided by the county.
- The Yavapai County COVID-19 Hotline is 928-442-5103;
- National 24-Hour Crisis Hotlines National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255);
- National Substance Use and Disorder Issues Referral and Treatment Hotline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357);
- For employment and financial assistance and more: https://arizonatogether.org;
- and en español: https://arizonatogether.org/es/.
