Easter Sunday: Yavapai County up to 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 36 in quad-city area

After having a day with no new reported cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), Yavapai County now sees 65 cases confirmed, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services release Sunday morning.

Of the 65 cases in Yavapai County, 36 are in the quad-city area, including 14 in Prescott Valley and 13 in Prescott.

In Cottonwood, the Verde Valley Medical Center reports there are two patients hospitalized for COVID-19, with 16 under investigation.

Other county areas include Sedona (10 cases), Cottonwood (eight cases), Mayer (five cases) and six others in the Verde Valley.

A total of 1,555 residents in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,492 (95%) of those being negative.

STATE NUMBERS

There have been 3,539 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 115 deaths reported in Arizona.

To date, 42,109 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19.

In terms of age groups, there are 856 confirmed cases age 65 and older, with 1,301 ages 20 to 44; 648 for ages 45 to 54; and 607 for ages 55 to 64. There are 122 confirmed cases for persons ages 20 and under.

OPERATION FOOD BOX

The Salvation Army Prescott will be initiating Operation Food Box during this time of uncertainty in the community to provide basic food items to those facing food insecurity who may not have the means to get food due to the COVID-19 situation.

The Salvation Army can arrange for a food box to be dropped at an individual’s door, reducing the amount of face-to-face exposure.

Apply for Operation Food Box assistance by calling The Salvation Army at 928-778-0150 or visiting The Salvation Army Prescott Corps Community Center, 237 S. Montezuma St.

Assistance is limited and subject to availability. For more information, visit Prescott.SalvationArmy.org.

CONTACT

See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and

Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.