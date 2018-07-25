OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, April 12
Weather  51.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

University lawyers: 'No factual basis' to release more info about COVID-19

In this July 25, 2018, file photo, pedestrians cross over University Avenue on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe. The legal counsel for the Arizona Board of Regents is telling Attorney General Mark Brnovich there is "no factual basis" for his assertion that state universities have to release more information about students, faculty and staff who contract COVID-19. (Matt York/AP, file)

In this July 25, 2018, file photo, pedestrians cross over University Avenue on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe. The legal counsel for the Arizona Board of Regents is telling Attorney General Mark Brnovich there is "no factual basis" for his assertion that state universities have to release more information about students, faculty and staff who contract COVID-19. (Matt York/AP, file)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: April 12, 2020 7:08 p.m.

PHOENIX - The legal counsel for the Arizona Board of Regents is telling Attorney General Mark Brnovich there is "no factual basis'' for his assertion that state universities have to release more information about students, faculty and staff who contract COVID-19.

In a sometimes sharply worded letter, Jennifer Pollock said federal law expressly prohibits the release of personally identifiable health information "except in the most extreme circumstances.'' And she noted that Brnovich was aware of -- and apparently cited -- some of the same statutes.

"Despite acknowledging this governing law, the opinion makes broad and incorrect conclusions, including that the universities should release information about where employees who have fallen ill worked and where students who have fallen ill lived, took classes or may have visited,'' Pollock wrote to the attorney general.

"Even though your opinion is couched and captioned as a legal opinion, you do not rely on any law for this conclusion,'' she continued, saying it is instead based on policy views that government should be transparent "and your own judgment regarding what information is medically relevant and useful to the general public.'' And Pollock called his failure to seek information from the regents and the universities before issuing his opinion -- and making public statements on it -- is "disappointing.''

The letter represents the latest dust-up in what has been a contentious relationship between Brnovich and the board. In fact, two of those disputes have spilled over into court, one about the process the regents use to set tuition and other over the board's policies for leasing property for private development.

This dispute started with a query from Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, who said he believes that some state agencies were not putting out information that might help people who might have had contact with someone who is infected.

In his formal opinion, Brnovich cited laws that he said protect both patient and student privacy. But he also said universities should apply various legal exceptions so that potentially affected students, staff and visitors can monitor their conditions and, if necessary, self-quarantine.

He said that, at a minimum, that means disclosing not only the campus attended by an infected student but also any buildings or dorms visited.

Pollock, in her response, said Brnovich claims to be providing advice "consistent with CDC guidelines.

"However, that guidance does not include notification of everyone who may have been on the same campus or in the same building as an ill individual, but instead is based on who may have had close contact with an ill individual,'' she said. That means notification should be based on the specific facts of the ill person's conditions and activities.

"Your legal opinion would have benefited from acknowledging thee facts,'' Pollock said.

She also took issue with Brnovich's contention that student health records can be disclosed -- even including personally identifiable information -- to "appropriate parties'' if that information is necessary to protect public health or safety.

John Arnold, the board's executive director, said there's no reason that the public needs to know that a resident of a particular dormitory contracted the virus

"We're notifying those individuals who are at risk from any exposure,'' he said.

Potentially more problematic, Arnold said, is that the dorms currently are pretty emptied out.

"We do risk disclosing identifying information,'' he said, with people able to figure out who is the affected student. "We tend to balance protecting our students, keeping confidentiality under the law, and public purpose.''

Anyway, Arnold said, university dorms are not areas open to the public.

Ditto, he said, in cases where it turns out that a student who has had classes in a specific classroom building turns out to have COVID-19.

"We look at those on a case-by-case basis and disclose information based on the guidance we're receiving, and as necessary,'' Arnold said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Brnovich: Arizona government, universities should be transparent about COVID-19 tests
Court asked to toss out Brnovich’s Regents lawsuit
Lawmaker wants state power over Board of Regents
Attorney: AG Brnovich has no legal right to challenge state university tuition
Regents’ hikes in tuition unconstitutional, AG says
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries