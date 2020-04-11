Yavapai mental, public health agencies rally to support community amid COVID-19 crisis

Three suicides, and several close-call drug overdoses, over the past week have prompted a new campaign by area mental and public health agencies to push outreach for those now suffering in silence.

The collaborative campaign launched through the Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition is titled “Yavapai Stronger Together.”

“There’s a lot we can do if we work together,” declared Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton, who confirmed that all three of the recent suicides were related to stresses connected to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. One of the three men was in his 30s and two were in their 50s. “I’m proud of the community for taking these issues seriously, and dropping everything to deal with issues affecting our community.”

Stronger Together Anyone experiencing a crisis of any kind can find resources to contact through the Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition at this website: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support. Anyone facing a suicide emergency can contact the National Suicide Prevention lifeline: 1-800-273-8255. The West Yavapai Guidance Clinic can be reached at 928-445-5211.

Horton said she is grateful she can be a “motivator” for bring about awareness and also inspiring people to think of ways to reach out to others as a balm to cope with their own fears and anxieties.

“We are seeing difficult times we never could have predicted, yet we’re going to pull through this. And I hope positives can come out of the understanding that you can use your own energy and skills to help others,” Horton said.

For Kelly Legler, the West Yavapai Guidance Clinic chief clinical officer and president of the Yavapai County Suicide Prevention Coalition, the biggest worry now is the reduction in folks reaching out to area crisis services. She said that does not mean people aren’t in crisis, but rather they are not seeking out the help that might enable them to better cope with the stress they are confronting during this tumultuous time.

“People are leading with their emotions instead of logic … they’re in survival mode,” Legler said.

Through the “Yavapai Strong Together” campaign, Legler said area agencies want to offer counseling and other tangible services people need to cope with whatever the crisis confronts them. Not all crises look the same, she noted. For some, the crisis is the inability to access food to feed the family, childcare for working parents or job loss that has left people unable to pay their rent or mortgage, she said.

At her agency, Legler said staff is working to connect with every client to assure they are accessing what they need, with 75% of their services now offered in a virtual format so that people can get help without fear of risking their physical health.

The hope of this whole effort is to be able to “wrap arms around anyone who is in need,” Legler said.

Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition Executive Director Beya Thayer said the message she and other mental health providers and agencies want to share with law enforcement, treatment providers, government officials, school leaders and families is that there are a variety of resources available.

“It is OK to ask for help,” Thayer said is the message she wants conveyed to everyone.

In the midst of COVID-19 anxiety, Thayer and other mental health professionals said many individuals and families are feeling social, emotional and financial stress. Yet, rather than seek out resources to help, they have isolated behind closed doors where they are then alone with their fears.

“Not only do we need to be aware and conscientious about this disease itself, but we need to be aware and conscientious about the impact to our daily routines and lifestyles that continue to be affected daily,” Thayer said.

“People need to know they are not alone. We will get through this because Yavapai is stronger together.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.