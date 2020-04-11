OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, April 11
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai mental, public health agencies rally to support community amid COVID-19 crisis
Yavapai Stronger Together

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: April 11, 2020 6:50 p.m.

Three suicides, and several close-call drug overdoses, over the past week have prompted a new campaign by area mental and public health agencies to push outreach for those now suffering in silence.

The collaborative campaign launched through the Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition is titled “Yavapai Stronger Together.”

“There’s a lot we can do if we work together,” declared Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton, who confirmed that all three of the recent suicides were related to stresses connected to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. One of the three men was in his 30s and two were in their 50s. “I’m proud of the community for taking these issues seriously, and dropping everything to deal with issues affecting our community.”

Stronger Together

Anyone experiencing a crisis of any kind can find resources to contact through the Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition at this website: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support.

Anyone facing a suicide emergency can contact the National Suicide Prevention lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.

The West Yavapai Guidance Clinic can be reached at 928-445-5211.

Horton said she is grateful she can be a “motivator” for bring about awareness and also inspiring people to think of ways to reach out to others as a balm to cope with their own fears and anxieties.

“We are seeing difficult times we never could have predicted, yet we’re going to pull through this. And I hope positives can come out of the understanding that you can use your own energy and skills to help others,” Horton said.

For Kelly Legler, the West Yavapai Guidance Clinic chief clinical officer and president of the Yavapai County Suicide Prevention Coalition, the biggest worry now is the reduction in folks reaching out to area crisis services. She said that does not mean people aren’t in crisis, but rather they are not seeking out the help that might enable them to better cope with the stress they are confronting during this tumultuous time.

“People are leading with their emotions instead of logic … they’re in survival mode,” Legler said.

Through the “Yavapai Strong Together” campaign, Legler said area agencies want to offer counseling and other tangible services people need to cope with whatever the crisis confronts them. Not all crises look the same, she noted. For some, the crisis is the inability to access food to feed the family, childcare for working parents or job loss that has left people unable to pay their rent or mortgage, she said.

At her agency, Legler said staff is working to connect with every client to assure they are accessing what they need, with 75% of their services now offered in a virtual format so that people can get help without fear of risking their physical health.

The hope of this whole effort is to be able to “wrap arms around anyone who is in need,” Legler said.

Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition Executive Director Beya Thayer said the message she and other mental health providers and agencies want to share with law enforcement, treatment providers, government officials, school leaders and families is that there are a variety of resources available.

“It is OK to ask for help,” Thayer said is the message she wants conveyed to everyone.

In the midst of COVID-19 anxiety, Thayer and other mental health professionals said many individuals and families are feeling social, emotional and financial stress. Yet, rather than seek out resources to help, they have isolated behind closed doors where they are then alone with their fears.

“Not only do we need to be aware and conscientious about this disease itself, but we need to be aware and conscientious about the impact to our daily routines and lifestyles that continue to be affected daily,” Thayer said.

“People need to know they are not alone. We will get through this because Yavapai is stronger together.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Community health survey: Drug addiction, obesity and mental health services needed
Governor Ducey: Suicide is Arizona’s biggest health risk
Project manager appointed for mental health first aid, suicide intervention training
Local in Brief: First phase of mental health first aid, suicide intervention program complete
Director for Justice and Mental Health Coalition now in place
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries