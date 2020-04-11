Quilters, community members step up to make face masks

The coronavirus has left many seeking ways to offer comfort in these chaotic, cloistered days.

So it’s no wonder the demand for face shields when professional masks are at a premium sparked four area quilt guilds and others who sew to raid fabric stashes and supplies to make cloth ones. Some are pleated square with elastic ear bands; some are bandana style with head ties; others are fitted with wired noise pieces.

Beyond the making of the various patterns suitable for law enforcement, hospital workers, non-profit care providers, or just their own family members and business colleagues, these mask makers created an elaborate delivery system that assures the masks are distributed in safe fashion.

Their compensation: zero. Project participants, guild and non-guild members, are happy for donations of scarce elastic, hair ties, and spare fabric. But every mask is a donation.

In the past three weeks, these COVID-19 sewing warriors have handcrafted and delivered some 2,000 masks throughout the quad-city area, said Dawn Muecke, coordinator for the Yavapai Community Mask Project.

In an email thank you update, Muecke congratulated all the people across the community who have been inspired to sew for the greater good.

“There are so many people behind the scenes that have made this a success, so a big shout out to the mask makers, mask delivery people, contact people, elastic donators, and cheerleaders that helped push us when we were getting burned out of sewing,” said Muecke, a member of both the Thumb Butte and Mountain Top quilt guilds.

Muecke has kept a spreadsheet of deliveries to 18 different agencies, ranging from the Good Samaritan/Marley House Hospice to Yavapai Regional Medical Center and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. The groups have supplied masks to such places as primary care medical practices, the Juvenile Detention Center, Stepping Stones agency and Meals on Wheels Prescott. The largest fulfilled request was 600 masks for staff at the various Good Samaritan facilities.

On Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon, Muecke has parked her gray Kia outside Joann Fabric in Prescott and left out buckets for people to deliver their masks and pick up supplies they might require.

As this project has caught on in other sewing circles, or just by other generous community members, Muecke said the effort is “winding down” with her last collection scheduled for April 17. She advised people to now attend to personal requests from their family, friends and neighbors.

Muecke said she and her quilting friends are awed by the generosity.

From the start of the crisis, Muecke said she and her quilting and sewing friends wondered how they might be of help while still maintaining a social distance. “This was an easy way for us to do it,” she said of the whole sewing community.

One of the first to make a batch of masks was quilter/sewer Dona Speights, a woman who in the past has sewed for people with cancer and other philanthropic endeavors.

“We had no plan, no organization,” Speights said of the start of it almost a month ago. “It just kind of happened.”

With efforts to keep social distance, Speights said anybody who can sew in the tri-city area has worked from home and then brought their supplies to drop offs in parking lots and street corners. Her front porch in Granville has become a pseudo depository.

“It’s been a journey that has just mushroomed with the whole community helping out,” Speights said.

A member and past president of the Thumb Butte Quilt Guild Maryann Connor described the project as “a rewarding undertaking.”

“It’s such a good feeling knowing we are doing something to help our neighbors during these stressful times,” Connor said. “I am so thankful for the quilt guilds in the area and their community service leaders who have put so much time and effort to accomplish this project and feel blessed to be able to participate.”

MAKING A MASK

A 9 x 6 horizontal piece of cotton print fabric for adult – 7.5 x 5 for child size.

Starting at the center of the bottom edge, sew to the first corner. Sew the elastic — or hair ties — with the edge out into the corner. A few stitches forward and back will hold it in place.

Sew to the next corner. Bring the other end of the elastic to the corner and dew a few stitches back and forth.

Sew across the top of the mask to the next corner. Put another piece of elastic with edge out. Sew to the next corner and sew in the other end of the elastic.

Sew across the bottom leaving about 1.5 to 2 inches open. Turn inside out.

Pin three tucks in the same direction on each side of the mask.

Sew around the edge of the mask twice.

