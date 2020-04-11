OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, April 11
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: William “Bill” Lohmeier

William “Bill” Lohmeier

William “Bill” Lohmeier

Originally Published: April 11, 2020 4:33 p.m.

William “Bill” Lohmeier, 87, surrounded by loved ones, went to be with the Lord from his home in Prescott, Arizona on March 31, 2020. He was born December 28, 1932 to Harold and Florence (Paquette) Lohmeier in Rush City, Minn. He was an honor student and Letterman at Stillwater High School (Class of 1950).

After serving briefly in the Army, and attending Wabash College on an academic scholarship, Bill worked for Dunn & Bradstreet in St. Paul, Minn., where he met the love of his life, Barbara Ann Weinzettel. They married in 1956 and started a family. Moving to Tucson in 1960, Bill pioneered businesses in photofinishing, gift shops and went on to design southwestern gifts for his wholesale company.

A man of deep faith, he was miraculously healed of stage 4 cancer, at a prayer meeting in 1972. He soon resumed full-time business-building, coaching little league, and attending activities of all his seven children and many grandchildren. In 1996, after working for decades in Tucson, Bill relocated his wholesale business to Prescott, where he and Barb eventually retired.

Bill, a devout Catholic, participated in Cursillos in Tucson, parish councils, and later, St. Vincent de Paul charitable work in Prescott. As a husband of 64 years, a dad, grandpa and “G-G-pa”, Bill was a hard worker and generous provider. He enjoyed golf and poker with family and friends.

Bill is survived by his beautiful wife, Barbara; sons, William (Silvia), Daniel, Gary (Jennifer), John (Michelle), Robert (Shannon) and Joseph Lohmeier and daughter, Mary Jo (Dan) Gugelman; 17 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and wonderful friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mary and Betty; brother, James and granddaughter, Gina Marie Lohmeier.

The family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of Abrio Care, for their compassionate care of their beloved family patriarch. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be offered in the form of contributions to St. Vincent de Paul. Interred at East Lawn, Tucson, April 7, 2020. Due to current events, funeral service restrictions were followed.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries