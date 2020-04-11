OFFERS
Obituary: Steven R. Galper, MD, JD

Steven R. Galper, MD, JD

Originally Published: April 11, 2020 4:32 p.m.

Steven R. Galper, MD, JD, died suddenly at his home in Prescott, Arizona, with his wife Carol by his side, on March 26, 2020. He was 66.5 years old.

Steve practiced medicine in Tucson, Hilo and Kona Hawaii and Prescott. Dr. Galper was triple board certified in neurology, psychiatry and pain medicine. He cared deeply for his patients, and always tried to be of service to his medical colleagues. Steve loved being a doctor and felt honored to be able to help people in their deepest times of need. Dr. Galper practiced law in Tucson for 14 years, including, while attending medical school at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. He had a great sense of humor and a brilliant wit. Steve was loyal to his friends and loved fast motorcycles. He was a US Army Veteran and served as a Jewish Chaplain’s Assistant.

Steve loved to learn from and to teach medical students, residents, and his medical colleagues. Steve was generous, passionate, a loyal friend and caring family member. He could not bear to see people or animals abused and was an advocate for social justice.

Dr. Galper is survived by his wife, Dr. Carol Galper; his children, Cameron Price, MD, MPH, Colin Price, MD, and Colin’s wife Paola Casillas, MD, and hundreds of friends. Dr. Steven R. Galper was buried at Shaarei Shalom Cemetery in All Faiths Memorial Park in Tucson, Arizona.

If you wish to honor Steve, please donate to any animal rescue group or Humane Society, the Southern Poverty Law Center, or the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum.

Information provided by survivors.

