Obituary: Stan Mooneyham
With sadness, the Mooneyham family of Chino Valley, Arizona announces the passing of Stan Mooneyham.
Stan was preceded in death by his infant son, Toby Jay, who died shortly after birth in 1966. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elaine Mooneyham, née Crowder; his son, Russell Mooneyham; and daughter, Kaycee Williams; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Stan was born in Oklahoma in 1933 and migrated to the Yuma Valley. Stan attended Yuma Union High School in Yuma, Arizona before he joined the U.S. Navy. Stan served as a Signalman 1-c. aboard many ships and as the naval recruiter in Prescott, Arizona, where he was simply known as “Chief.” Stan was highly decorated having received over 11 citations and numerous letters of commendation. In 1974, Stan retired from the Navy having attained the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer.
Stan had a great love of classic GM muscle cars. He owned and restored many in his lifetime. Red was always his color of choice. Stan opened Chino Muffler in 1985 and turned it over to his son in 1995.
We will all miss his love, leadership, and contributions to the Prescott and Chino Valley communities. We pray that he rests in the peace of tetelestai. Condolences may be sent to New Horizons Adult Care Home, 7020 Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 c/o Elaine Mooneyham.
Information provided by survivors.
