Obituary Notice: Locy Marius Rogers
Originally Published: April 11, 2020 4 p.m.
Locy Marius Rogers, a resident of Clarkdale, Arizona was born on February 24, 1929 in Joseph City, Arizona and passed away on April 7, 2020 in Clarkdale.
Bueler Funeral Home, of Cottonwood, Arizona is entrusted with the arrangements.
