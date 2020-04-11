Obituary: Margie Johnson
Margie Johnson, a native of Arizona, left this world at age of 75 on April 3, 2020. She was surrounded by the love of family and friends. She joins Don Johnson, the father of her 3 boys and leaves behind her husband of 15 years, Harold Payne.
She is survived by her sons, Preston, Eddie and Michael; her 4 grandchildren, Christopher, Dustin, Kyle, Amanda; and sisters, Nancy Morgan, Donna Ashby and Jaquetta Ward.
She was an excellent seamstress for many years with many loyal and satisfied clients. She will always be missed for her sincere warmth and caring nature and for her love of the outdoors and animals.
A Memorial Service is to be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
