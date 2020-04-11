OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, April 11
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Margie Johnson

Margie Johnson

Margie Johnson

Originally Published: April 11, 2020 4:26 p.m.

Margie Johnson, a native of Arizona, left this world at age of 75 on April 3, 2020. She was surrounded by the love of family and friends. She joins Don Johnson, the father of her 3 boys and leaves behind her husband of 15 years, Harold Payne.

She is survived by her sons, Preston, Eddie and Michael; her 4 grandchildren, Christopher, Dustin, Kyle, Amanda; and sisters, Nancy Morgan, Donna Ashby and Jaquetta Ward.

She was an excellent seamstress for many years with many loyal and satisfied clients. She will always be missed for her sincere warmth and caring nature and for her love of the outdoors and animals.

A Memorial Service is to be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituaries
Obituary: Shirley Louise Kayser
Obituary: Margie A. Albert
Obituary: Marjoria “Margie” Busch
Obituary: Nancy Carolyn Taubman

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries