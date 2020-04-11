OFFERS
Obituary: Jeanine "Jean" Kiesling (nee Nelson)

Jeanine “Jean” Kiesling (nee Nelson)

Jeanine “Jean” Kiesling (nee Nelson)

Originally Published: April 11, 2020 4:27 p.m.

Jeanine “Jean” Kiesling (nee Nelson), died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Prescott Valley, Arizona due to complications of congestive heart failure. She was 78. Jean was born on April 8, 1941 in Mankato, Minnesota to her parents, Peter and Rosetta Nelson. She graduated from Lake Crystal High School in 1959 and became an LPN (licensed practical nurse).

She married Harold “Hal” Kiesling on August 25, 1962. The Kieslings lived in Schaumburg, Ill., until 2003 when they retired to Prescott Valley.

All who knew Jean will say she had the biggest heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Jean was an avid reader, active in her faith and loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Jean also enjoyed providing lunch service to the elementary children of Dr. Thomas Dooley School (Schaumburg, Ill.) for 15 years.

Jean is survived by her husband Hal, her daughter, Cynthia (Prescott Valley), her daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Scott Wade (Wilmington, N. Carolina), her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Jennifer Kiesling (Litchfield Park, Ariz.), her 5 grandchildren, Nicholas Wade, Alexander Wade, Audrey Kiesling, Andrew Kiesling and Ethan Kiesling, as well as many extended family members, dear neighbors and good friends. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Rosetta Nelson and her siblings, Donald Nelson, Audrey Nelson and Marvin Nelson.

A celebration of Jean’s life will be held at a future date. The family will notify friends and relatives when this is determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association: www.heart.org. Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

