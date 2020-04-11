Obituary: Estelle B. Cartier

Estelle B. Cartier passed peacefully Sunday, March 29th, 2020, in Pine, Arizona. Born September 26, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of James and Evangeline Francis. Estelle was the eldest child followed by brother Raymond, her sister’s Sharon and Mary Lynn.

Following her graduation from St. James High School in Ferndale, Michigan, Estelle married John (Jack) Cartier in 1948. The Cartiers went on to have 8 children, John, Timothy, Richard, Robert, Daniel, Suzanne, Christopher, and Kathleen.

As though that wasn’t enough, they packed up the family and relocated to California in 1961 and settled in Arizona in 1964. Estelle and Jack resided in Prescott, for 46 years.

Estelle was a remarkable woman who never knew the word “can’t.” There was nothing she couldn’t do when she set her mind to it. She was an incredible role model and had a profound influence in the lives she touched. She made managing a family of 10 look easy, whipping up massive amounts of food out of nowhere. You were always welcome around Estelle’s table. She loved to laugh and she loved the people in her life fully.

She was Nana to her 17 grandkids and 18 great grands. As the matriarch of the Cartier family her presence will be missed by many.

Estelle was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; son, Christopher; granddaughter, Carly; daughter-in-law, Peggy; and her sister, Sharon.

A celebration of Estelle’s life will be held at a future date.

