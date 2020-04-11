Obituary: Carol Harris

Carol Harris was born September 24, 1936, in Caruthersville, Missouri, one of the four children of Oren and Trudell McMackins. Carol’s family later moved to the Hooe community in Southeast Missouri and Carol graduated from the Morley, Missouri, high school in 1954 as valedictorian of her class and received a scholarship to Southeast Missouri State College in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where she met her future husband, Bob Harris.

Bob and Carol were married December 21, 1957. They made their first home in Sikeston, Missouri, where Bob taught in the Sikeston School System and Carol worked as office manager for Pyramid Roofing Company. After living and working in Sikeston for four years, the Harrises, along with two other families, the Bells and Stephenses, packed all their belongings into two old model trucks and a 1950 school bus and moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, where the three men had secured teaching positions in the Scottsdale school district. Their entourage had the appearance of a latter-day Grapes of Wrath group, heading west to look for a better life.

The three families, which consisted of six adults and six children, moved into a unit of the Hitching Post Lodge in Scottsdale, where they lived until the end of November, while the three Hallcraft homes, they were having built, side-by-side on Bonita Drive, were completed. The families remained neighbors for more than 30 years. Three other children were born, bringing the total to nine. Since no fences were ever built between us, the children had three yards in which to play. Many happy memories came out of those years.

While living in Scottsdale, Carol finished a teaching degree at ASU and taught in the Scottsdale district for a number of years, after which, she spent several years working for America West Airlines.

In 1963, Bob and Carol’s daughter, Michelle Elaine was born. In 1988, Michelle married Forrest Hobbs and from this union were born the Harrises’ two grandchildren, Victoria and Nicholas Hobbs.

In 1994, after retirement, Bob and Carol moved to beautiful Prescott, where they have made many new friends and enjoyed the past 26 years.

Bob and Carol are members of Solid Rock Christian Fellowship in Prescott.

At this time, no date has been set for a memorial service because of the limitations being caused by the coronavirus.

Information provided by survivors.