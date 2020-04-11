Obituary: Betty Mae Sullivan

In Loving Memory of Betty Mae Sullivan, entered life: May 24, 1931, entered eternal life: April 4, 2020. Betty died peacefully in her Prescott Valley home of natural causes, surrounded by her loved ones; son, Loren and daughter, Paula. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, favorite Auntie and loyal friend. Born in Burnhamville Township, Minn., to parents Frank and Betty Sullivan. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Tish Bruce, brothers Jack Sullivan, Robert Sullivan and Jimmy Prozinski.

Betty attended Lady of Angels Catholic Academy in Little Falls and graduated high school in International Falls, Minn. in 1949. Married Navy Veteran Boniface Weisser in 1951. Betty lost her 1st born, Stephen, shortly after birth on Feb. 26, 1952. Son, Loren Weisser was born in 1953 and daughter, Paula (Weisser) Walsh, followed in 1954. Boniface worked for the Great Northern Railroad, taking his family to Erdahl and Glyndon, Minn. Betty worked in retail sales and modeled at DeLendrecie’s Department Store in Fargo, No. Dakato. Boniface died unexpectedly on July 15, 1968. The family then relocated to Newberg, Ore., where Betty worked in the restaurant business. Remarrying Adrian Smith of Boise Cascade Corporation in Longview, Washington, then relocating to Tacoma in 1973. Adrian and Betty then moved to Parsippany, New Jersey in 1974. The family then moved to St. Cloud, Minn., where Betty received her Cosmetology & Electrolysis degrees. Relocating to Scottsdale in 1980, Betty rejoined her children, moving to Prescott in 1983. Betty started her own business, purchased her home, where she resided for 37 years. Socially active in the Prescott Valley Community, Betty was a member of the St. Germaine Catholic Church, an Officer of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary, and an active member of the Moose Lodge.

Betty most loved her children and grandson, Blair, sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, along with her dogs. She was proud of her Catholic faith; loved to travel, was a fabulous cook and a great dancer. Betty was spunky with a wonderful sense of humor, and her most cherished moments were spent with her loving family. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH MOM, GRAM, AUNTIE, and will miss you the rest of our days!! REST IN PEACE.

Information provided by survivors.