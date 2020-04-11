No new cases or deaths from COVID-19 in Yavapai County, Health Services reports April 11

There have been 3,393 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 108 deaths reported in Arizona, but no new cases or deaths Saturday, April 11, in Yavapai County, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services.

To date, 40,530 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19; 1,498 residents have been tested in Yavapai County, with 1,435 tests being negative (95%).

We have 63 cases and one death in Yavapai County, said Terri Farneti, public health coordinator for YHCHS.

Prescott has 12 confirmed cases; Prescott Valley, 13; Sedona, 10; Cottonwood, eight; and Mayer, five. There are nine other cases in the quad-city area, and six more in the Verde Valley, according to the news release.

For more detailed information:

• Click HERE for Friday's report;

• See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 Dashboard at www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Operations Center PPE Donation Information is at www.yavapai.us/chs;

• YCCHS Immunization appointments limited to infant or respiratory vaccines: 928-771-3122;

• Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients: 928-771-3138;

• Weekend COVID-19 Hotline: dial 2-1-1;

Watch the Courier and dCourier.com for updates.