Go on a virtual egg hunt on dCourier.com, win prizes
Find 10 hidden eggs with code words Easter Sunday

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 11, 2020 6 a.m.

Virtual Easter eggs with secret code words will be hidden on dCourier.com this Sunday. Find them all for a chance to win prizes from local sponsors.

On Sunday morning, The Daily Courier will place 10 colorful egg images on 10 recent stories and advertisements on our website. Each egg will have a code word. Find all ten code words and you can enter to win a variety of prizes offered from local businesses.

Once you have found them all and written down the secret words, visit the Courier Cares contest page at couriercontest.com and enter all 10 code words to become eligible for up to $450 worth of prizes.

No purchase necessary to win. Must be 18 years of age to enter, but children can participate with an entering adult. See the contest page for full complete rules.

Also see our contest promotion ad and children's coloring page in Sunday's Daily Courier print edition.

Start looking for eggs on Easter Sunday morning, April 12. Happy hunting!

