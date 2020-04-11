Go on a virtual egg hunt on dCourier.com, win prizes
Find 10 hidden eggs with code words Easter Sunday
Virtual Easter eggs with secret code words will be hidden on dCourier.com this Sunday. Find them all for a chance to win prizes from local sponsors.
On Sunday morning, The Daily Courier will place 10 colorful egg images on 10 recent stories and advertisements on our website. Each egg will have a code word. Find all ten code words and you can enter to win a variety of prizes offered from local businesses.
Once you have found them all and written down the secret words, visit the Courier Cares contest page at couriercontest.com and enter all 10 code words to become eligible for up to $450 worth of prizes.
No purchase necessary to win. Must be 18 years of age to enter, but children can participate with an entering adult. See the contest page for full complete rules.
Also see our contest promotion ad and children's coloring page in Sunday's Daily Courier print edition.
Start looking for eggs on Easter Sunday morning, April 12. Happy hunting!
- Yavapai County board tables statement on Second Amendment
- Law allowing vacation rentals results in ‘neighborhood hotels’
- At 77, Prescott woman is still taking the dive
- Close mayoral races in PV, Dewey-Humboldt
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Prescott humanitarian Kayla Mueller to be honored with painting
- Glassford Hill's Honor Roll and Principal's List - semester 2
- Church News: Week of Oct. 16
- Computer column: "The Cloud"
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
- Update: 19 Yavapai County residents confirmed with COVID-19; every AZ county now showing cases
- Gov. Ducey orders AZ residents to stay home to slow spread of COVID-19
- Public school districts close for 2 weeks in Prescott, Prescott Valley due to coronavirus threat; Chino Valley decision to come Sunday
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: