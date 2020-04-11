OFFERS
Embry-Riddle Prescott making masks, face shields for hospital workers

A face shield made at ERAU-Prescott Rapid Prototyping Lab for use by medical workers at Yavapai Regional Medical Center. (Mehran Andalibi, ERAU/Courtesy)

A face shield made at ERAU-Prescott Rapid Prototyping Lab for use by medical workers at Yavapai Regional Medical Center. (Mehran Andalibi, ERAU/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: April 11, 2020 6:18 p.m.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) faculty and staff members are using the College of Engineering’s Rapid Prototyping Lab to fabricate face shields and masks for employees at Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC).

The manager of the university’s Rapid Prototyping Lab, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering Mehran Andalibi and Machine Shop Manager Jared Vanatta are making about 130 face shields and around 200 face masks for YRMC staff, at their request, using the 3D printing technology available at the ERAU Prescott Rapid Prototyping Lab.

According to Andalibi, YRMC staff expressed a shortage and need for the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) on Thursday, April 9, and more than 30 face shields were delivered to the hospital the same day.

“We delivered more than 30 face shields today,” Andalibi said. “The sheet holder part of the shield is being 3D printed at Embry-Riddle Prescott Rapid Prototyping Lab and the clear sheet that is attached to it in our machine shop, called a PETG sheet, is bought from outside providers.”

College of Engineering Dean Ron Madler explained that more shields will be fabricated as more material for the clear shield, which is in high demand, becomes available.

“Vanatta has come up with an idea to make the internet-sourced design easier to assemble, and that design change may be incorporated,” Madler said.

Andalibi added that the PETG sheets are extremely hard to find.

“All manufacturers and vendors we contacted ran out of them without knowing when they might get their next batches,” Andalibi said. “Jared could find one batch and we are waiting on the shipment to arrive which gives us the opportunity to meet the YRMC needs.”

According to Andalibi, they are working on developing the face masks.

“Once we make the first prototype and YRMC gives us feedback/OK on them, we start creating all that they need,” Andalibi said. “We need to buy a few more materials in addition to printing the plastic parts of these masks.”

ERAU-Prescott is donating the PPE to YRMC as a part of the community service and does not seek any payment.

Andalibi said he hopes they can also make some PPE for the firefighters/first-responders.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on social media @JesseBertel Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

TEST AREA
