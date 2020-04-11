City of Prescott intensifies message on social distancing for use of parks and trails

With new banners set to go up at city parks in the next few days, Prescott is urging “personal responsibility” in the use of the recreational facilities.

Especially at Prescott’s skatepark, golf course, pickleball courts, and dog park, Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes said the city is ramping up the message about social distancing.

To emphasize the need for distancing from others during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the city will be putting up new banner signs in the coming week.

The signs state that social distancing involves avoiding crowds of 10 or more people to limit the spread of the virus. It stresses that people should maintain a six-foot distance from one another.

Although the city has so far kept its parks and trails open, Baynes said officials would be keeping a close eye on the golf course, pickleball courts, dog park, and skatepark to ensure that social distancing is being practiced. “The impetus is on personal responsibility,” Baynes said. “It is incumbent on the people.”

Noting that all residents are being affected mentally by the pandemic, Baynes said the city has opted to maintain the parks and trails to allow for outdoor activities.

“It is important that we can help people get outdoors,” he said.

For Bob Murline of Prescott the availability of the dog park is vital. “We come every day,” he said as he left the Willow Creek Dog Park Friday morning, April 10, with his dog. “We go to the zoo every day too, and we always social distance.”

Of the continued availability of the outdoor spaces, Murline said, “I think it’s very important.”

In late March, the city announced that it would keep its trailheads and parks open, although the park ramadas and restrooms were closed because of the COVID threat.

Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said city officials have talked about the parks internally and have opted to keep them open.

Officials have emphasized, though, that the situation is evolving, and the status of the parks could change based on future CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) information or state orders.

