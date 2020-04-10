Vehicle burglars hit Chino Valley, police warn
Residents of Chino Valley have become targets of increased vehicle burglaries over the course of the past week, the Chino Valley Police Department reported Friday, April 10.
In most cases, the vehicles that were burglarized were not locked. Chino Valley PD responded by reminding everyone to keep their vehicles secure when they are unattended and not to leave valuables in plain sight, said Lt. Randy Chapman with CVPD.
According to Chino Valley Police Department officials, there is a video posted on the Neighbors by Ring app that shows the suspect(s) burglarizing vehicles. The app is free on the Apple Store and Google Play. A screen shot from the video is included with this article.
Information regarding vehicle burglaries can be reported to Chino Valley Police by calling 928-771-3260. Reports can be made anonymously by contacting the Silent Witness program by phone at 800-932-3232 or on the web at www.yavapaisw.com.
Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on social media @JesseBertel Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
- Yavapai County board tables statement on Second Amendment
- Law allowing vacation rentals results in ‘neighborhood hotels’
- At 77, Prescott woman is still taking the dive
- Close mayoral races in PV, Dewey-Humboldt
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Prescott humanitarian Kayla Mueller to be honored with painting
- Glassford Hill's Honor Roll and Principal's List - semester 2
- Church News: Week of Oct. 16
- Computer column: "The Cloud"
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
- Update: 19 Yavapai County residents confirmed with COVID-19; every AZ county now showing cases
- Gov. Ducey orders AZ residents to stay home to slow spread of COVID-19
- Public school districts close for 2 weeks in Prescott, Prescott Valley due to coronavirus threat; Chino Valley decision to come Sunday
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: