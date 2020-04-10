Vehicle burglars hit Chino Valley, police warn

Residents of Chino Valley have become targets of increased vehicle burglaries over the course of the past week, the Chino Valley Police Department reported Friday, April 10.

In most cases, the vehicles that were burglarized were not locked. Chino Valley PD responded by reminding everyone to keep their vehicles secure when they are unattended and not to leave valuables in plain sight, said Lt. Randy Chapman with CVPD.

According to Chino Valley Police Department officials, there is a video posted on the Neighbors by Ring app that shows the suspect(s) burglarizing vehicles. The app is free on the Apple Store and Google Play. A screen shot from the video is included with this article.

Information regarding vehicle burglaries can be reported to Chino Valley Police by calling 928-771-3260. Reports can be made anonymously by contacting the Silent Witness program by phone at 800-932-3232 or on the web at www.yavapaisw.com.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on social media @JesseBertel Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.