OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, April 10
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Vehicle burglars hit Chino Valley, police warn

A suspect is seen in this screen shot from video, possibly related to a string of vehicle burglaries in the Chino Valley area recently. (CVPD/Courtesy)

A suspect is seen in this screen shot from video, possibly related to a string of vehicle burglaries in the Chino Valley area recently. (CVPD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: April 10, 2020 1:28 p.m.

Residents of Chino Valley have become targets of increased vehicle burglaries over the course of the past week, the Chino Valley Police Department reported Friday, April 10.

In most cases, the vehicles that were burglarized were not locked. Chino Valley PD responded by reminding everyone to keep their vehicles secure when they are unattended and not to leave valuables in plain sight, said Lt. Randy Chapman with CVPD.

According to Chino Valley Police Department officials, there is a video posted on the Neighbors by Ring app that shows the suspect(s) burglarizing vehicles. The app is free on the Apple Store and Google Play. A screen shot from the video is included with this article.

Information regarding vehicle burglaries can be reported to Chino Valley Police by calling 928-771-3260. Reports can be made anonymously by contacting the Silent Witness program by phone at 800-932-3232 or on the web at www.yavapaisw.com.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on social media @JesseBertel Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Suspects wanted in rash of car burglaries in Prescott Valley
Update: Reward offered for info on Chino Valley burglary suspect
Police partner with Ring home security company
Paulden woman arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault in Chino Valley
Eight unlocked vehicles burglarized in Quailwood area
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries