Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, April 10
Dog killed with crossbow; Sheriff's Office seeking information

On April 9, 2020, just after 8:30 a.m., Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies and Animal Control officers found a dog, dead from a shot from a crossbow, near the intersection of Calumet Street and 3rd Alley in Humboldt (red marker). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 10, 2020 8:18 p.m.

A dog was killed with a crossbow Thursday, April 10, and the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is seeking information, according to a news release Friday.

On Thursday, just after 8:30 a.m., YCSO deputies and Animal Control officers were dispatched to the intersection of Calumet Street and 3rd Alley in Humboldt regarding an injured dog. Upon arrival, a Mastiff breed dog was found dead due to an arrow shot from a crossbow.

Animal Control officers located the dog's owners who live nearby, the YCSO reported. They indicated letting the dog out for bathroom purposes at around midnight and were not aware of this situation until notified.

Based on the condition of the dog, officers believe the death of the dog occurred several hours earlier than Thursday morning.

Deputies and Animal Control officers did an initial check of the area for witnesses and suspects without success. The investigation is ongoing and all possible leads are being checked, said Dwight D'Evelyn, YCSO spokesman. There is little doubt the death of the dog was intentional.

If anyone has information on this situation and/or possible suspect identification, you are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 928-771-3260.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and become eligible for a cash reward, if the suspect is arrested based on the tip, can call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. Refer to case number 20-011782.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

