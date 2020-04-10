Confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain at 62 overnight in Yavapai County

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County remained at 62 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) release Friday morning, April 10.

A total of 1,420 Yavapai County residents have been tested with 1,358 results showing negative (95%).

Prescott and Prescott Valley have 12 confirmed cases each; Sedona, 10; Cottonwood, eight; and Mayer, five. There are nine other cases in the quad-city area, and six more in the Verde Valley, according to the news release.

Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two hospitalizations from COVID-19, with eight under investigation. In the quad-city area, Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reported three hospitalizations, with eight under investigation at the West Campus in Prescott and two at the East Campus in Prescott Valley.

In Yavapai County, five of the confirmed cases are minors, 37 are ages 18 to 64, and 20 are 65 and older. The gender breakdown is 27 males and 35 females.

STATE NUMBERS

There are 3,112 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona, with a total of 97 deaths. A total of 37,178 have been tested.

PRESCOTT TOWN HALL POSTPONED

The City of Prescott has postponed the virtual town hall meeting originally scheduled for today, April 10. According to a press release, more details will be available next week regarding rescheduling of the discussion about available faith-based and mental health services.

Local leaders want to make sure residents have resources they need if they are struggling during the pandemic. Here are some numbers and websites provided by the county.

The Yavapai County COVID-19 Hotline is 928-442-5103;

National 24-Hour Crisis Hotlines National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255);

National Substance Use and Disorder Issues Referral and Treatment Hotline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357);

For employment and financial assistance and more: https://arizonatogether.org;

and en español: https://arizonatogether.org/es/.

DONATIONS

Yavapai Regional Medical Center, responding to a recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is accepting cloth mask donations for use in non-patient contact areas.

“The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has led to a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks,” said Ken Boush, YRMC’s director of Marketing and Communications. “With the recent CDC update, we will now allow staff in non-patient contact areas to use cloth masks if they prefer. This will allow us to preserve surgical masks and N-95 respirators for our frontline clinicians.”

Click HERE for more information.

CONTACT

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and

Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.