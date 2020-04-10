City of Prescott announces death of Mayor Mengarelli’s daughter

The City of Prescott announced Friday, April 10, that Mayor Greg Mengarelli’s 21-year-old daughter Brooklyn died the night before.

On Friday afternoon, Mengarelli posted on his Facebook page, “With a very heavy heart we must say goodbye to our daughter, Brooklyn Ashley. She was just 21 but had struggled for years with Epilepsy. She got into the hot tub alone last night and had a seizure and drowned. Gone too soon in my eyes but God called her home. We are heartbroken....”

The city’s news release stated, “We at the city were deeply saddened to learn that Mayor Greg Mengarelli experienced a family tragedy earlier today.”

Late Friday morning, the city announced the postponement of Mengarelli’s virtual town hall meeting that had been planned to take place Friday afternoon focusing on faith-based resources and mental health issues during the COVID-19 crisis.