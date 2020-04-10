Arizona Travel ID requirement deadline delayed one year

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced that the deadline for air travelers to get a driver’s license or ID that complies with the REAL ID Act, including the AZ Travel ID, has been pushed back a full year to Oct. 1, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With this delay and the need to reduce customer traffic at Arizona Motor Vehicle Division locations during this public health situation, all current AZ Travel ID appointments have been canceled.

Customers are urged to delay getting an AZ Travel ID until the coronavirus situation has passed to reduce customer traffic at MVD offices.

More than two-thirds of MVD services are available anytime at ServiceArizona.com.

Additionally, customers with a license or permit set to expire between March 1 and Sept. 1 have had that expiration date automatically extended by six months and updated on their motor vehicle record. They do not need to get a new license at this time.

For more information visit azdot.gov.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.