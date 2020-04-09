State launches COVID-19 fraud task force

Arizona state officials are launching a new task force aimed at combating fraud related to the coronavirus crisis.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and U.S. Attorney Michael Bailey announced the task force Wednesday, April 9.

It's a joint effort among federal, state and local officials to protect Arizonans from con artists who are targeting folks who might be feeling vulnerable right now.

In recent weeks, stories of fraud related to the coronavirus have increased across the nation, according to the release.

In times of uncertainty, consumers are often more vulnerable to fraud as they seek answers and a sense of security.

Fake texts, emails, and social media posts that might normally be ignored, may now be enticing if they offer COVID-19 tests, miracle cures, medical products, or financial windfall.

The Federal Trade Commission reported that it had received almost 12,000 consumer complaints related to COVID-19 in just three months. Well over half of those complaints were fraud-related, with a total loss to consumers of $8.39 million.

WHAT TO DO

If you believe you have been a target of a coronavirus-related scam, or know someone else who has been, report the fraud. Reports can be made to the Task Force at the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline: 800-720-5721 or disaster@leo.gov. You can also go online to report a fraud at azag.gov/complaints/consumer.