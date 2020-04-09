OFFERS
State launches COVID-19 fraud task force

In a joint effort among federal, state and local officials, a new task force has been created to combat fraud related to the coronavirus crisis. Residents can call the Fraud Hotline at 800-720-5721, or go online to report a fraud at azag.gov/complaints/consumer.

In a joint effort among federal, state and local officials, a new task force has been created to combat fraud related to the coronavirus crisis. Residents can call the Fraud Hotline at 800-720-5721, or go online to report a fraud at azag.gov/complaints/consumer.

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 9, 2020 3:27 p.m.

Arizona state officials are launching a new task force aimed at combating fraud related to the coronavirus crisis.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and U.S. Attorney Michael Bailey announced the task force Wednesday, April 9.

It's a joint effort among federal, state and local officials to protect Arizonans from con artists who are targeting folks who might be feeling vulnerable right now.

In recent weeks, stories of fraud related to the coronavirus have increased across the nation, according to the release.

In times of uncertainty, consumers are often more vulnerable to fraud as they seek answers and a sense of security.

Fake texts, emails, and social media posts that might normally be ignored, may now be enticing if they offer COVID-19 tests, miracle cures, medical products, or financial windfall.

The Federal Trade Commission reported that it had received almost 12,000 consumer complaints related to COVID-19 in just three months. Well over half of those complaints were fraud-related, with a total loss to consumers of $8.39 million.

WHAT TO DO

If you believe you have been a target of a coronavirus-related scam, or know someone else who has been, report the fraud. Reports can be made to the Task Force at the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline: 800-720-5721 or disaster@leo.gov. You can also go online to report a fraud at azag.gov/complaints/consumer.

How to File a Consumer Fraud Complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office by Arizona Attorney General

Gov. Ducey announces COVID-19 hotline, 2-1-1
Coronavirus-related scams: AG, locals let you know what to watch out for
'We will come after you,' AG says to COVID-19 scammers
COVID-19 cases up to 46 in Yavapai County, Health Services says April 5
2nd death, 152 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona, Yavapai County health officials report
