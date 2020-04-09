Prescott Valley teen still missing 5 months after disappearance

The Prescott Valley Police Department is still requesting the public’s help in locating a juvenile who has been missing since December 5, 2019. She was allowed to go to a friend’s house and has not been seen since.

Her name is Anela Jade Lopez. She is 17 years old, 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. She has family in Arizona and California, and may no longer be in the Prescott Valley area.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 in reference to Case Number 19-6996.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.