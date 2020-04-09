OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, April 09
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Gail Marie Kentch

Gail Marie Kentch

Gail Marie Kentch

Originally Published: April 9, 2020 7:58 p.m.

Gail Marie Kentch, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend to all who met her, passed away at her home in Black Canyon City, Arizona on March 29th, 2020, at the age of 78, after a grueling battle with Breast Cancer. Gail Fitzgerald was delivered by a midwife at her home in Seligman, Arizona to Victor Winslow Fitzgerald and Desolea Joan Fitzgerald (Bond) on December 19th, 1941.

Her family moved to Prescott, as her father worked for Santa Fe Railroad. Gail attended Prescott High School, where she was active in Chess Club, Jr Red Cross, Music Festival, and Madrigal Chorus. She graduated in 1959. Gail met Don Kentch as he and Stu Pribble drove past Bonnie and Gail walking past the library. Stu knew Bonnie, but Don and Gail had never met. They picked the girls up and the rest was history.

Don and Gail married on September 4th, 1959. According to Gail they wanted to go to a car show at Disneyland and her parents said she couldn’t go unless they were married.

All five of their girls were born and raised in Prescott, where Gail was active in the PTA as a secretary, as a Girl Scout Leader, as a member of the Questers Club, restoring and preserving antiques, Bowling League, researching genealogy, and The First Baptist Church. She was an artist and took classes at Yavapai College. She had her own kiln where she fired pottery, she painted, crocheted, created macramé, and her famous “Grankie Blankies.”

She attended Cosmetology School and put her artistry to work as a cosmetologist. She worked at Montgomery Wards once most of her children were older, then started with Mountain Bell on the cord board in 1978, eventually retiring from Qwest Communications in 2002.

She really found her calling when she started working as a support fire dispatcher for the Prescott and Apache-Sitgraves National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management. She served as a seasonal forest fire logistical assistant moving thousands of resources to and from wildfires and traveled to nearly every state to support the local wildfire dispatch centers. The last season she worked was 2018.

“Grankie” had a wide range of people who loved her. She will be missed by so many, from her husband, Don of 60 years, her brother, Donald Fitzgerald; her sister- in-law, Louann Fitzgerald; her girls, Dawn Schur, Sheri Collins, Deneen Cone, Joan Welch and Amie Kentch; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; her many card game playing groups, camping friends, dispatch friends and her Red Hat Group in Show Low. Gail was proceeded in death by both of her parents Victor Fitzgerald and “Joan” Fitzgerald, and her in-laws Evelyn Kentch (McQueen), Marc Kentch, Betty and Larry Miller, and Shirley and James Tersey.

A Celebration of Life to take place at a future date. In Lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to: Cancer Treatment Center of America or a local breast cancer organization.

The impact she had on our lives will never be forgotten and she will be in our thoughts forever as we know she is watching over us on the rest of our journeys.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott Valley breast cancer survivor
Prescott Valley breast cancer survivor reaches out to other through “The Pink Project” thrift shop
PV mom thanks community for support in her cancer
Young Prescott Valley mother with breast cancer humbled by community's generosity
Obituary Notice: Gail Marie Kentch

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries