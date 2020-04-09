OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, April 09
Masked suspects publicly steal wallet in Prescott Valley, go on shopping spree in Prescott

Two men and a woman suspected of stealing a wallet in Prescott Valley and then using credit cards from the wallet to purchase expensive items in Prescott on Friday, April 3, 2020. Police have asked the public to help find the suspects. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Two men and a woman suspected of stealing a wallet in Prescott Valley and then using credit cards from the wallet to purchase expensive items in Prescott on Friday, April 3, 2020. Police have asked the public to help find the suspects. (PVPD/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 9, 2020 11:44 a.m.

Three people wearing cloth face coverings stole a woman’s wallet at a Prescott Valley grocery store and then used credit cards from that wallet to buy more than $2,000 worth of goods at a Prescott department store, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD).

The wallet theft occurred at the Safeway located at 7720 East Highway 69 in Prescott Valley at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday, April 3. Security cameras captured the suspects walking through the store until they found an unattended cart with a purse in it. They quickly dug through the purse, removed the wallet and left.

A short time later, the three suspects were once again captured on security cameras entering the Target located at 1851 E. Highway 69 in Prescott and using the victim’s credit cards to purchase numerous valuable items. When they left the store, they all got into a silver mid-size SUV and left the area.

Anyone with information that can help identify the three suspects is encouraged to call the PVPD non-emergency line at 928-772-9267 in reference to case number 20-001542.

“This should be a reminder to never leave valuables unattended in grocery carts or automobiles,” PVPD spokesperson Jerry Ferguson said. “Also make sure your vehicles are locked whether in parking lots or home. While in public, look out for one another and if you see anything suspicious, report it immediately to a person in authority.”

