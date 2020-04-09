Law enforcement to public: Follow health, safety, legal guidelines - even during holiday weekend

Alas, the first holiday weekend to be impacted by COVID-19 has arrived.

Normally, this would be a time for celebration, public gathering and booming business.

Unfortunately, the reality is much more sedate. All places of worship are shuttered; gatherings remain limited to 10 people; and only essential businesses may operate.

Authorities understand that the public’s resolve in this time of crisis is being tested like never before, so many have issued statements that this is not a time to waiver.

“The Sheriff’s Office and its law enforcement partners are very grateful to the Yavapai County community for the abundance of cooperation evident in following Governor Ducey’s Executive Orders to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher said. “With the Easter weekend coming, it is more important than ever to maintain the restrictions placed on gatherings and non-essential businesses.”

With these statements, law enforcement included a reminder that they may enforce the governor’s orders with misdemeanor citations. However, they emphasized that taking legal action is “a last resort.”

“The goal of the Police Department is to inform and educate persons who may inadvertently be in violation of the orders,” said Jerry Ferguson, a public information officer with the Prescott Valley Police Department.

An escape for many has been getting outside and enjoying nature. But even in the parks and on trails, people need to maintain awareness about their hygiene and social distancing, said Debbie Maneely, a spokesperson for the Prescott National Forest.



“Getting outdoors to walk, jog, hike, ride a bicycle or a horse is a healthy way to stay active, spend time with your immediate household family members, and reduce stress and anxiety,” Maneely said. “While enjoying outdoor spaces, follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)/State Department of Health (DOH) guidelines for preventing the spread of colds, flu, and COVID-19.”

Some suggestions offered by the Prescott National Forest on how to recreate responsibly are the following:

• Stay local and keep visits short;

• Visit in small groups limited to immediate household members and follow state and local guidance regarding group size limits;

• Maintain distance from others while in places where people tend to congregate, such as parking lots, trailheads, and scenic overlooks;

• Do not share equipment, such as bicycles, helmets, balls, or Frisbees;

• If you arrive at a site and it is crowded, choose a different trail or return another time/day to visit; and,

• If parking lots are full, do not park along roadsides or other undesignated areas.

Additionally, the Forest Service is asking that people pack-out trash as indoor spaces, restrooms and campgrounds are temporarily closed or have delayed opening to limit community spread of the virus.

And while law enforcement, forest employees and volunteers will respond and assist with search and rescue missions, wildfire suppression and other outdoor emergency situations, there may be a delay in medical response due to minimal resources, Maneely said.

“Keep safe by avoiding recreation that could cause unnecessary risk,” she said.

