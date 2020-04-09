Church news: Week of April 4, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online. Church News’ new home will be Thursdays in the Courier.

Please check with the church of your choice; some have shifted to online-only services due to the COVID-19 threats. Not all have contacted the Courier with updates.

All Saints Anglican Church — Join us for Easter services online. Sunday at 10 a.m. www.allsaintsprescott.org/easter-at-all-saints.

Celebrate Easter with Prescott Community Church — You are invited to online worship via pccaz.org at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The service may also be accessed through youtube.com at the Prescott Community Church channel. He is Risen!

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, is complying with national directives on groups of 10. You can join us for Sunday’s “In Home” worship anytime at http://tlcpv.360unite.com. May you all have a Blessed Easter!

Trinity Presbyterian Church will be holding Easter Services online at 10 a.m. Sunday. Join us by visiting www.aztrinitypres.org and clicking on Facebook on the right under “Staying Connected.” YouTube channel can be accessed here as well. Happy Easter!

Prescott Nazarene Church worship will be live streaming Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at www.prescottnazarene.com. Log on as well and join Pastor Ira Brown every Wednesday at 2 p.m. for a mid-week devotional and update during the COVID-19 crisis. Follow us on Facebook for current information.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott. Meditation at 10, followed by service at 10:30 featuring inspiring local musicians. CSL Prescott, 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org. 928-778-1602.

Unity of Prescott — Our public church services are currently suspended. Rev. Richard Rogers’ Easter Sunday message is “All In,” which can be viewed at unityprescott.org. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening. Stay safe, stay home!

Resurrection of Our Lord — Easter — Our “Eyes on Jesus” series concludes on Easter with the message “Angel Eyes.” Join us for our online worship at savinggracelutherancvaz.org. Click on Pastor’s News in the upper right corner. Then, click on the arrow by Pastor Mike’s picture. Past messages are available, too. 928-636-9533.

“Stories of Rebirth” — Join Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s 11 a.m. service via video conferencing when Rev. Kellie Walker Hart presents “Stories of Rebirth” Easter Sunday. The service is an interactive multimedia experience. Visit www.puuf.net for meeting access information.

Hope of Renewal in this Time of Waiting — 10 a.m. Sunday at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. On Easter, an ancient story is being celebrated. Rev. Patty Willis asks what is this day’s message for us and for the world undergoing a worldwide health emergency?

Pesach — Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, hopes you all found enriching online Seder options. Torah discussion April 11: rebuilding after plagues. Registration is open for theshalomcenter.org seventh day online Pesach seder, April 14, 4 p.m. Details and discussions are now by phone, online, email, and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Christian Science Society — In-person church services and Sunday School are suspended. Sunday 10 a.m. and Wednesday 1 p.m. services available via telephone conference call. Join us by dialing 1-978-990-5000, access code 128167#. Reading Room open Thursdays 10 to noon. 928-445-1710.

Heights Church’s doors are still open… virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church Online at heightschurch.com, click “JOIN US LIVE” – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and re-broadcast at 6 p.m.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church is worshiping online at http://www.emmanuellutheranpv.org, just follow the links. Please join us for Wednesday and Sunday services.

First Congregational Church, 2016 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is canceling Sunday worship until further notice due to the coronavirus. Videos of the worship service will be available on the website: www.fccprescott.org (928-445-4555).

Prescott United Methodist Church, Prescott. Easter Worship Live on Facebook, Easter Saturday at 5 p.m., and Easter Sunday at 9 a.m. at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, has suspended all worship services and ministries/meetings until May 10. Become familiar with their website, www.americanlutheran.net.