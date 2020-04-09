Adoption spotlight April 10, 2020: Debra

Debra is a typical girl’s girl. She loves music, makeup, getting her hair done and drawing. She is friendly and polite with many interests. Debra is an avid reader and says she enjoys books of all kinds. Debra loves horses and enjoys horseback riding. Get to know Debra and other adoptable Arizona children at childrensheartgallery.org.

Virtual adoption and foster care process now online

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is now allowing couples to begin the adoption and foster-care process virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To learn how, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.