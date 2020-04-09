OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, April 09
62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County, health services says

A total of 1,377 Yavapai County residents have reportedly been tested, with 1,315 (95%) results coming up negative. Prescott and Prescott Valley have 12 confirmed cases each, while Sedona has 10, Cottonwood eight and Mayer five. There are nine cases in the quad-city area, and six more in the Verde Valley. (Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 9, 2020 11:05 a.m.

photo

This photo shows a 9:30 a.m. update of COVID-19 in Yavapai County on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the county, according to a release Thursday morning.

A total of 1,377 Yavapai County residents have reportedly been tested, with 1,315 (95%) results coming up negative.

Prescott and Prescott Valley have 12 confirmed cases each, while Sedona has 10, Cottonwood eight and Mayer five. There are nine cases in the quad-city area, and six more in the Verde Valley.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one hospitalization from COVID-19, with five still under investigation. In the quad-city area, Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reported three hospitalizations, with eight under investigation at the West Campus in Prescott and two at the East Campus in Prescott Valley.

In Yavapai County, 37 of the 62 confirmed cases are from ages 18 to 64 and 20 come from the 65 and older range.

STATE NUMBERS

There are 3,018 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona, with a total of 89 deaths. A total of 37,178 have been tested.

MASKS

Arizona Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ now advising state residents to wear cloth face coverings or masks.

"Anybody who can safely wear a cloth-based face covering — nonmedical — should consider doing that when they are out in the public accessing essential services," Christ told the Arizona Republic. "What they are finding in the data is that people can be spreading the virus up to two days before they start showing symptoms. So, there's that asymptomatic spread. If you wear a mask when you are out in public, you are less likely to expose others."

PRESCOTT TOWN HALL

The City of Prescott is scheduled to host a virtual town hall meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 10, with discussions on mental health services available for citizens and resources offered by the faith-based community, via Zoom.

The panel of speakers includes Leslie Horton with YCCHS, April Rhodes, Spectrum; Bert Ijams, Meals on Wheels; Carole Benedict, US Vets; Jessi Hans, Coalition for Compassion & Justice; and Jason Price with Prescott Pastors Coalition. To participate, join the Zoom meeting at zoom.us/j/380013448, or dial 1-253-215-8782. The meeting ID is: 380 013 448.

CONTACT

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

