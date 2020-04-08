OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, April 08
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County up to 60 cases of confirmed COVID-19

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 8, 2020 10:44 a.m.

photo

In its Wednesday, April 8, morning update, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, up two overnight from yesterday.

According to a YCCHS press release, the breakdown of the 60 cases is: 12 in Prescott, 10 in Prescott Valley, 10 in Sedona, 14 other-Quad-Cities, eight Cottonwood and six others in the Verde Valley. The cases include 19 seniors 65-plus, 36 adults 18 to 64; five minors (ages 0-17); 26 males, 34 females.

There have been 2,726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 80 deaths reported in Arizona.

To date, 34,564 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19. There are 1,289 residents that have been tested in Yavapai County, with 1,231 tests being negative (95%).

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reported three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with 11 persons under investigation on West Campus, three on the East Campus. A person under investigation (PUI) is an in-patient who has been admitted for care that has been tested for COVID-19 with results still pending.

Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one hospitalization from COVID-19, with one PUI.

WHAT ABOUT RECOVERY NUMBERS

Although there have been regional, national and global data on confirmed cases and deaths, not much has been reported on recovery, YCCHS said in a press release.

"Currently there is no treatment for COVID-19 approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but those infected can recover with appropriate care to relieve and treat symptoms," YCCHS said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has noted that for those with COVID-19 isolated at home, they are considered recovered if they meet three criteria:

  • No fever for at least 72 hours without using fever-reducing medications;
  • Improvement in other coronavirus-related symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath; and
  • A period of at least 7 days has passed since symptoms first appeared.

If a patient has access to testing, the criteria includes two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart, along with no longer having a fever and seeing improvement in symptoms. The CDC’s second standard for discontinuing self-quarantine, which the agency dubs the “Time-since-illness-onset and time-since-recovery strategy” is that a person can stop self-isolating if they are fever-free for three days without the use of fever-reducing medication, has seen “improvement” in respiratory symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath, and at least 7 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.

NOTES

• Yavapai Emergency Operations PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) Donations – see parameters on www.yavapai.us/chs;

• YCCHS is limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines, call 928-771-3122;

• Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients, call 928-771-3138;

• To reach the Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank, call 928-442-5103; and

• For COVID-19 information en Español click this link or visit www.yavapai.us/chs.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Update: New COVID-19 case brings Yavapai County total to 58
First COVID-19 death reported in Yavapai County; update - 57 confirmed cases
UPDATE: Yavapai County up to 34 cases confirmed of COVID-19
12 Yavapai County residents now confirmed with COVID-19; state up to 773 cases
Yavapai County has 41 cases of COVID-19 on April 3, Health Services reports
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries