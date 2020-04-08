Prescott Valley closes some park amenities to protect community from pandemic
The Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department, as of April 4, closed its pickleball and basketball courts, skate park and off-leash dog park to the public.
Playgrounds and restrooms also remain closed for safety reasons and to promote physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town officials say that they based the closures on recommendations from the Arizona Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Gov. Doug Ducey.
The town is also still encouraging everyone to “Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay Connected” during this time, so that residents can return to outdoor group activities as soon as possible.
Town staffers have continued to plan for upcoming services and events with the understanding that restrictions will be continuing, perhaps through June.
Visit the town’s website at pvaz.net and its social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for suggestions about fun activities that you can safely enjoy with your family and friends during this time.
For more information on “Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay Connected,” visit arizonatogether.org.
