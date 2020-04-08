COVID-19 threat causes temporary halt of flights between Prescott, LAX

By this weekend, the Prescott Regional Airport will be temporarily limited to commercial flights to and from Denver.

The City of Prescott announced this week that the airport’s regular flights to and from Los Angeles would be suspended for about three weeks because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

“Due to emerging challenges in California, United Airlines is temporarily suspending service from Prescott Regional Airport (PRC) to/from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) starting on April 12,” states an April 8 city news release.

The service between Prescott and LAX is scheduled to resume on May 4. Currently, those United Express flights (operated by SkyWest Airlines) are occurring five days a week, omitting Saturdays and Tuesdays.

Airport Sign New Requirements for Individuals Traveling to Arizona Effective immediately, the Airport will comply with Executive Order 2020-24 on “Requirements for Individuals Traveling to Arizona.” Those entering Arizona from places of substantial community spread – including but not limited to the New York Tri-State area (NY, NJ & CT) – shall immediately isolate or self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving. For questions, call Yavapai County Health Department at 928-442-5103. The Executive Order does not apply to the following people: airline employees; military personnel; healthcare workers; human services personnel; workers conducting essential infrastructure operations; and workers providing essential governmental functions. However, these people should follow guidelines from the CDC to minimize the risk of spread of COVID-19, such as wearing non-surgical masks.

This week’s announcement will not affect the daily flights to and from Denver; those flights are scheduled to continue on as usual.

Prescott Airport Director Robin Sobotta said the LAX flights had been operating at less than a 10% load factor, with fewer than 20 passengers on board.

The Denver flights continue to have a somewhat higher load factor, Sobotta said, although she did not have updated figures from the airline on Wednesday.

Last week, Sobotta reported that the city had received an “order to show cause” from the U.S. Department of Transportation that put the airport on notice that its overall flights could be reduced to five per week because of the ongoing crisis.

At that time, Sobotta was uncertain which of the two destinations would be affected.

This week, she said, “The airline engaged us in the decision-making process (on which of the two destinations to suspend),” adding that the Denver flights clearly had the most potential for passenger connections.

The news release states: “Currently, Denver International Airport still offers 218 United Airlines daily departures to 133 destinations.”

United Airlines will be reaching out to passengers who have already booked flights between Prescott and Los Angeles during the April 12-to-May 4 suspension time.

Sobotta said the airline typically notifies passengers of the cancellations and offers options for rescheduling.

“I think people have generally been understanding” about the flight changes, Sobotta said.

