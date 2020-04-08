Adoption spotlight April 9, 2020: Daymiun

Daymiun is a very loving and caring child, with a sweet personality. He has a love for sports, particularly football. Daymiun enjoys spending time swimming, playing with his peers, listening to music and playing video games. Daymiun is very intelligent and is a great advocate for himself. Daymiun hopes to work with animals when he is older. Get to know Daymiun and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.