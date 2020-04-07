OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, April 07
Weather  59.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Watch: Quad-city area law enforcement publicly honor death of Phoenix commander
Participate in police escort, state-wide moment of silence

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other personnel line up along Highway 69 in Dewey on Tuesday, April 7, to pay respect to the family of Greg Carnicle, a commander with the Phoenix Police Department who was killed in the line of duty on March 29, 2020. Carnicle’s parents were escorted by police from where they live in the Prescott area to Phoenix for their son’s funeral Tuesday morning. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other personnel line up along Highway 69 in Dewey on Tuesday, April 7, to pay respect to the family of Greg Carnicle, a commander with the Phoenix Police Department who was killed in the line of duty on March 29, 2020. Carnicle’s parents were escorted by police from where they live in the Prescott area to Phoenix for their son’s funeral Tuesday morning. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 7, 2020 11:17 a.m.

Facebook Video

Police honor Phoenix Police commander

Quad-city area law enforcement agencies took unusual measures on Tuesday, April 7, to honor the life of a Phoenix police commander who was recently killed in the line of duty.

photo

Cmdr. Greg Carnicle was a 31-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department. He was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday night. (Phoenix Police Department/Courtesy)

The fallen commander, Greg Carnicle, had ties to the Prescott area. Most notably, his parents lived in Prescott Valley.

Carnicle died in an officer-involved shooting on March 29 when he responded to a call for a domestic disturbance. He was a 31-year police veteran.

Once they found out Carnicle’s parents live locally, the Prescott Police Department (PPD), Prescott Valley Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) decided to coordinate a tribute to the family.

All three agencies lined up vehicles along the local roadways while the Prescott Police Department helped escort the commander’s parents to their son’s funeral, which took place at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Phoenix at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Standing outside of their vehicles, officers and deputies saluted as the family drove by.

“Normally, we would all be going down to Phoenix to attend the funeral so that we could pay respect to commander Carnicle and his family,” said Lt. Jon Brambila, a public information officer with the PPD.

But given mandatory restrictions on social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is how the local law enforcement felt they could still pay homage.

The Phoenix Police Department has also requested that there be a state-wide moment of silence at noon on Tuesday.

“What they’re asking is that agencies, however they choose to do it, hold a moment of silence and then post it on Facebook with the hashtag #RIPGregCarnicle,” Brambila said. “That way the family can go and see all of those videos.”

Brambila knew Carnicle personally. He considered the commander a good friend and mentor.

“He always came across like he was kind of stern, but once you got past that, he was just a really good guy,” Brambila said. “Always looking out for other people and always willing to help out. Always willing to go the extra mile. That’s what I’ll remember about him.”

Carnicle was set to retire in October. Though he didn’t have to, he chose to work as a patrol officer for his last year of service.

“He wanted to spend his last year on the street,” Brambila said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Why are flags at half-staff today, March 30, 2020
Funeral set for fatally shot Phoenix police commander
Traffic enforcement detail yields 60 stops, 54 citations, 40 warnings in Prescott area
Local police trained, equipped to handle active-shooter response
Prescott Police Department honors employees, volunteers
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries