Watch: Quad-city area law enforcement publicly honor death of Phoenix commander

Quad-city area law enforcement agencies took unusual measures on Tuesday, April 7, to honor the life of a Phoenix police commander who was recently killed in the line of duty.

The fallen commander, Greg Carnicle, had ties to the Prescott area. Most notably, his parents lived in Prescott Valley.

Carnicle died in an officer-involved shooting on March 29 when he responded to a call for a domestic disturbance. He was a 31-year police veteran.



Once they found out Carnicle’s parents live locally, the Prescott Police Department (PPD), Prescott Valley Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) decided to coordinate a tribute to the family.

All three agencies lined up vehicles along the local roadways while the Prescott Police Department helped escort the commander’s parents to their son’s funeral, which took place at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Phoenix at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Standing outside of their vehicles, officers and deputies saluted as the family drove by.

“Normally, we would all be going down to Phoenix to attend the funeral so that we could pay respect to commander Carnicle and his family,” said Lt. Jon Brambila, a public information officer with the PPD.

But given mandatory restrictions on social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is how the local law enforcement felt they could still pay homage.

The Phoenix Police Department has also requested that there be a state-wide moment of silence at noon on Tuesday.

“What they’re asking is that agencies, however they choose to do it, hold a moment of silence and then post it on Facebook with the hashtag #RIPGregCarnicle,” Brambila said. “That way the family can go and see all of those videos.”

Brambila knew Carnicle personally. He considered the commander a good friend and mentor.

“He always came across like he was kind of stern, but once you got past that, he was just a really good guy,” Brambila said. “Always looking out for other people and always willing to help out. Always willing to go the extra mile. That’s what I’ll remember about him.”

Carnicle was set to retire in October. Though he didn’t have to, he chose to work as a patrol officer for his last year of service.

“He wanted to spend his last year on the street,” Brambila said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.