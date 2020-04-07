OFFERS
PVPD Chief advises officers, personnel to wear face coverings in public

Prescott Valley Police Department Officer Bobby Ruiz models a mask similar to what the public may see officers wearing on calls or while interacting with the public. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 7, 2020 8:23 a.m.

Prescott Valley Police Chief Steve Roser is asking the public to not be alarmed if they see officers and police personnel wearing face coverings when in public.

To protect police and the public, Roser has asked officers and personnel to wear the coverings.

As of April 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending the wearing of face coverings or masks in public where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

Roser stands by this recommendation, advising officers to wear a mask when interacting with the public, engaged in a call for service, placing someone in custody and when around others in police headquarters.

For questions about the department’s new safety protocols, you may call the non-emergency number at 928-772-9267 to speak to an officer.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

