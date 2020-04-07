Prescott Valley Police looking for man who damaged ATM in 2019

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking for help in identifying and locating a suspect who did over $1,000 of damage to a Wells Fargo ATM at 7520 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley on May 3, 2019.



“All investigative leads have been exhausted and the Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking information from the public,” stated a PVPD news release.

Anyone who recognizes the man in these photos or has any information about the crime is encouraged to contact PVPD’s criminal investigation division at 928-772-5117.

Members of the public who wish to remain anonymous may instead share what they know with Yavapai Silent Witness by calling 1-800-932-3232 or submitting a tip at www.p3tips.com. Anyone who provides information this way and that leads to the arrest of the suspect may be eligible to earn a $250 cash reward.