Obituary: Rita Marie Miller
Rita Marie Miller, age 54, passed away Monday, March 23. She is survived by her husband, Darin, daughters, Mariecia and Deanna, four siblings, her mother and many more family members.
Rita had a very caring heart and was always offering help to anyone in need. She enjoyed her job at Safeway, game nights with her family, and indulging in margaritas. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
A celebration of life will be held once gathering restrictions are lifted. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Information provided by survivors.
