Obituary: Phillip J. Bolstad Sr.
Phillip J. Bolstad Sr. abandoned his earthly vessel and ascended to his Mansion in Heaven on March 27th 2020. Phil passed away peacefully and with comfort in the knowledge that his place at the side of his Lord had long been reserved.
Phil was a proud retired member of the United States Coast Guard and rose from the ranks of Boatswain’s Mate to Chief Warrant Officer 3, prior to his retirement in 1980.
A devote Christian and family man, Phil leaves behind 4 adult children, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. The family is comforted in the knowledge that Phil entered Gods kingdom pain free and heard his Savior say to him “Well done my Good and Faithful Servant”.
The family would like to thank the Good Samaritan Society and the Marley House for the tender care he received. We also thank the great team at Highgate Senior Living. lf your heart compels you, please send donations to the Good Samaritan Marley House. At this time there are no services planned.
As our Dad would always say: God Bless You...Mary Ann, Andrea, John and Lea.
Information provided by survivors.
