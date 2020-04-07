OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, April 07
Weather  54.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Phillip J. Bolstad Sr.

Phillip J. Bolstad Sr.

Phillip J. Bolstad Sr.

Originally Published: April 7, 2020 7:27 p.m.

Phillip J. Bolstad Sr. abandoned his earthly vessel and ascended to his Mansion in Heaven on March 27th 2020. Phil passed away peacefully and with comfort in the knowledge that his place at the side of his Lord had long been reserved.

Phil was a proud retired member of the United States Coast Guard and rose from the ranks of Boatswain’s Mate to Chief Warrant Officer 3, prior to his retirement in 1980.

A devote Christian and family man, Phil leaves behind 4 adult children, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. The family is comforted in the knowledge that Phil entered Gods kingdom pain free and heard his Savior say to him “Well done my Good and Faithful Servant”.

The family would like to thank the Good Samaritan Society and the Marley House for the tender care he received. We also thank the great team at Highgate Senior Living. lf your heart compels you, please send donations to the Good Samaritan Marley House. At this time there are no services planned.

As our Dad would always say: God Bless You...Mary Ann, Andrea, John and Lea.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Judith ‘Judie’ A Bolstad
Obituary: Jan Phillip Oelze Sr.
Obituary: Carol Jean Burnside
Obituary: Robert L. Spence
Obituary: Robert Sholle

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries