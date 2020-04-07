OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, April 07
Weather  54.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Carol Ann Stimple

Carol Ann Stimple, right.

Carol Ann Stimple, right.

Originally Published: April 7, 2020 7:21 p.m.

Carol Ann Stimple was born in Prescott, Arizona on March 19, 1939; she peacefully passed away at home on April 1, 2020 at the age of 81. She was the first daughter of Bruce and Helen Rush.

Growing up on the 7 Bar 7 cattle ranch, Old Black Canyon Highway, was very memorable for Carol. She attended Washington Elementary School, Prescott Junior High School and she graduated from Prescott High School in 1957. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree, with distinction from Arizona State University and her Masters of Arts Degree from Northern Arizona University. Square dancing with Yavapai Twisters and Yavapai County Fair participation were two of Carol’s favorite extra-curricular activities.

Mrs. Stimple devoted 46 years as a kindergarten/first grade classroom teacher for Prescott Unified School District, Santee (CA) School District, Winslow Unified School District and Prescott’s American Lutheran Church.

She married Sam Stimple on November 25, 1967 in El Cajon, California. When the family returned to Prescott in 1977, Carol became affiliated with Prescott Pop Warner football as board officer and game statistician. Carol was an active 50-year member of Delta Kappa Gamma, which is an honorary international society for key women educators. She also served as a volunteer at Yavapai Regional Medical Center for 25 years.

Carol, Sam and Kevin became members of Trinity Presbyterian Church in 1985. Carol was Sunday School teacher, a deacon and a member of the church’s memorial reception team.

Carol will be missed by her husband of 52 years, Sam; her son, Kevin Stimple, her daughter-in-law, Amy Stimple; her three grandchildren, Nick, Jordan and Kristen; her sister, Ella Heydorn; her niece, Libby Midkiff and two great-nephews, Austin and Logan.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at the Trinity Presbyterian Church at a later date. Hampton Funeral Home provided assistance and guidance.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Wilma Delia (Locke) Watkins
Obituary: Carol Stearns Johnson
MOVING ON
Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Briggs
Obituary: Ruth Grace Welsh

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries