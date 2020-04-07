OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, April 07
Weather  59.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

No new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County overnight, count stands at 57

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 7, 2020 10:20 a.m.

In its Tuesday, April 7 morning update, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported that the county did not see any new confirmed cases of COVID-19 overnight, with the number remaining at 57.

The county's first confirmed COVID-19 death was reported Monday, a male senior age 65-plus from the Verde Valley who passed away on Saturday, April 4.

According to a YCCHS press release, the breakdown of the 57 cases is: 11 in Prescott, 10 in Prescott Valley, 9 in Sedona, 13 other-Quad-Cities, 7 Cottonwood, 6 other-Verde; 1 unknown. The cases include 18 seniors 65-plus, 34 adults 18 to 64; five minors (0-17); 25 males, 32 females.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reported 3 hospitalizations with COVID-19, with 11 persons under investigation on the West Campus, three on the East Campus. Both hospitals report meeting the 50% capacity increase mandated by Gov. Doug Ducey. Verde Valley Medical Center reports one hospitalization from COVID-19, with six persons under investigation.

There have been 2,575 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 73 deaths reported in Arizona. To date, 33,375 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19. There have been 1,232 residents tested in Yavapai County, with 1,175 tests being negative (95%), the report said.

HOW DO I GET INFECTED WITH COVID-19?

Viral droplets transmitted from an infected person’s cough or sneeze enter through your nose, mouth or eyes - the usual entry points for respiratory viruses. Even if they don’t cough or sneeze directly on you, you may get the virus if you touch something an infected person recently touched and then touch your face, nose, mouth or eyes. From there, it travels to the back of your nasal passages and to the mucous membranes in the back of your throat. That’s the place where symptoms - such as a sore throat and dry cough—often start. Then the virus spreads down the airway passages to the lungs. When the lungs’ membranes become inflamed, it’s harder for them to work properly. In addition to causing problems in the lungs, the virus may also cause nausea, diarrhea or indigestion if it infects cells in the gastrointestinal system.

It can take as few as two or as many as 14 days after being exposed to the COVID-19 for the first symptom to develop. The first symptom of COVID-19 is usually a fever. Then come respiratory symptoms, like a dry cough and shortness of breath, that often turn into pneumonia. The worst cases often lead to respiratory failure, which could result in death.

Learn more at www.yavapai.us/chs.

WANT TO HELP?

"A big way people can help is by donating any surgical masks, N95 respirators, gloves, gowns and other medical supplies they have," Horton said.

To donate personal protective equipment (PPE) items to the Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center, please call 928-771-3321 or email josh.goldman@yavapai.us.

NOTES

• Yavapai Emergency Operations PPE Donations – see www.yavapai.us/chs;

• YCCHS is limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines, call 928-771-3122;

• Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients, call 928-771-3138;

• To reach the Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank, call 928-442-5103; and

• For COVID-19 information en Español click this link or visit www.yavapai.us/chs.

Can COVID-19 last on surfaces and in the air? by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

First COVID-19 death reported in Yavapai County; update - 57 confirmed cases
12 Yavapai County residents now confirmed with COVID-19; state up to 773 cases
UPDATE: Yavapai County up to 34 cases confirmed of COVID-19
Update: 19 Yavapai County residents confirmed with COVID-19; every AZ county now showing cases
Health Department: Yavapai County up to 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19, state at 508
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries