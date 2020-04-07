Graffiti ‘artist’ rescued after fall from storm drain near Prescott
Rescued Prescott man cited for criminal damage
Emergency responders had to close Highway 89 for several hours while they rescued a Prescott man from a ravine just south of Prescott on Saturday, April 4.
The 26-year-old told 911 dispatchers at about 3:30 p.m. he had broken his leg falling from a “tunnel” and needed help, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) news release.
While deputies and emergency medical crews were responding, the injured man was kept on the line with dispatchers so they could monitor his consciousness and level of pain, the release states. Those responding were able to use the GPS coordinates of the injured man’s cellphone to find where he fell.
With emergency medical personnel and a medical helicopter on standby, members of the Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team’s backcountry unit repelled to the injured man and got him to the roadway safely, the release states.
The man was loaded into an ambulance and transported to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott just after 6 p.m.
During the rescue, it was learned the man had been “tagging” – a graffiti term for spray painting a stylized signature – inside the drainage tunnel and fell after slipping on the tunnel’s mossy surface. A bag of spray cans was recovered and he was cited for criminal damage.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- Update: 19 Yavapai County residents confirmed with COVID-19; every AZ county now showing cases
- Gov. Ducey orders AZ residents to stay home to slow spread of COVID-19
- Prescott Valley keeping COVID-19 precautions it put in place
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 30, 2020
- Prescott holds steady during Ducey's 'Stay-at-home' order
- Chino Valley reminder: Some services still ongoing
- Why are flags at half-staff today, March 30, 2020
- Embry-Riddle students react to order to vacate dorms
- WATCH: Teen wrestling champ stops kidnapping of children
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: