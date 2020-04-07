OFFERS
Graffiti ‘artist’ rescued after fall from storm drain near Prescott
Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team’s backcountry unit repels down a ravine off of Highway 89 south of Prescott to rescue a fallen man on April 4, 2020. (YCSO/Courtesy)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: April 7, 2020 2:43 p.m.

Emergency responders had to close Highway 89 for several hours while they rescued a Prescott man from a ravine just south of Prescott on Saturday, April 4.

The 26-year-old told 911 dispatchers at about 3:30 p.m. he had broken his leg falling from a “tunnel” and needed help, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) news release.

While deputies and emergency medical crews were responding, the injured man was kept on the line with dispatchers so they could monitor his consciousness and level of pain, the release states. Those responding were able to use the GPS coordinates of the injured man’s cellphone to find where he fell.

With emergency medical personnel and a medical helicopter on standby, members of the Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team’s backcountry unit repelled to the injured man and got him to the roadway safely, the release states.

The man was loaded into an ambulance and transported to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott just after 6 p.m.

During the rescue, it was learned the man had been “tagging” – a graffiti term for spray painting a stylized signature – inside the drainage tunnel and fell after slipping on the tunnel’s mossy surface. A bag of spray cans was recovered and he was cited for criminal damage.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

