Governor directing courts to suspend actions against commercial tenants
Originally Published: April 7, 2020 7 p.m.
AnonymousUser
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- Prescott Valley keeping COVID-19 precautions it put in place
- Update: 19 Yavapai County residents confirmed with COVID-19; every AZ county now showing cases
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 30, 2020
- Prescott holds steady during Ducey's 'Stay-at-home' order
- Gov. Ducey orders AZ residents to stay home to slow spread of COVID-19
- Chino Valley reminder: Some services still ongoing
- WATCH: Teen wrestling champ stops kidnapping of children
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 31, 2020
- Yavapai County budgeting process continues; COVID-19 update set for Wednesday
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: