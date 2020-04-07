OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, April 07
Courier to suspend publishing Saturdays, Mondays due to COVID-19 attack

Pictured are the last Saturday and Monday Couriers for the near future. Prescott Newspapers, Inc. has announced it will temporarily suspend publishing Saturday and Monday editions due to the coronavirus’ effects on the economy. (Courier photo)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: April 7, 2020 7:45 p.m.

Prescott Newspapers, Inc. is temporarily suspending the publishing of The Daily Courier’s Saturday and Monday editions due to impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It breaks my heart, but we are facing a drastic shortfall in resources and advertising — like so many other local businesses,” said Kit Atwell, publisher for The Daily Courier, Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review. “We hope to return to publishing the Courier seven days a week as soon as possible.”

The change goes into effect for April 11 and 13 and will continue until further notice.

The Daily Courier joins many of the 1,200 daily newspapers across the country having to pull in the reigns during this pandemic because of how it is affecting the economy.

While circulation numbers and web traffic are up, newspapers have had to lay off employees as well, according to Fortune.com, and many are going from seven days a week to many fewer. The Newspaper Association of America considers a newspaper a “daily” if it publishes five or more days each week.

WHAT CAN YOU EXPECT?

Prescott Newspapers will continue to deliver the local news, including 24/7 updates of local, state and national/international news, as well as the current COVID-19 status and how it is impacting area residents.

The Courier’s website, dCourier.com, will be updated every day and throughout each day with the latest news, features, stories, and more, like before. 

In fact, as the coronavirus has spread, dCourier.com continues to see solid growth in page views. Normally, the Courier’s website would receive about 1.5 million per month; currently, it is at more than 2.5 million page views per month and growing, said Richard Haddad, editor of the Courier.

Those numbers are the result of unique visitors to dCourier.com, tracked through Google Analytics, which normally number about 250,000 per month — and are now approaching 450,000 — in a county of approximately 230,000 in population, he added.

And, as the COVID-19 situation continues, The Daily Courier continues to offer coverage of the pandemic’s local and regional effects to all readers at dCourier.com/COVID-19.

Also, as a reminder, Courier print subscribers receive an all-access digital subscription as part of their subscription; visit Courierfree.com or contact the Circulation Department for assistance to activate your online account.

“The community is counting on us to deliver the up-to-date news and information,” Haddad said, “and we are working to make sure that continues.”

Prescott Newspapers will publish TV Listings for Saturdays and Mondays in the Friday and Sunday editions. Faith & Values will publish Thursdays; other features may shift as well.

The Daily Courier is enduring as your local voice and watchdog. Local news has never been more important, Haddad said.

As the Courier Editorial Board stated in its April 8 editorial, “As we evolve with these changing times, like you, we are preparing for rain — looking to the future and envisioning a return to normalcy someday. We look forward to continuing to serve you.

“Thank you for your patience and support.”

The Daily Courier has been family owned and operated since 1958 as part of Western News&Info.

“We know this change will be an adjustment for our loyal, daily print edition readers,” Atwell said. “We hope it will be evident by our efforts that we are dedicated to providing the best local, independent journalism and remain the area’s most trusted news source, as the Courier has been since 1882.”

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Courier and Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

