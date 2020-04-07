Community Foundation establishes COVID-19 response fund in Yavapai County
The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County has established the Yavapai County COVID-19 Community Response Fund to support local nonprofit organizations facing an increased demand for services from clients and communities as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a release.
Local nonprofits have already been granted money from the fund, and ACF of Yavapai County will continue to make grants of up to $25,000 to organizations.
Nonprofits that serve Yavapai County and are in need of financial support in response to the spread of COVID-19 can apply for funding at azfoundation.org/Covid19Grants.
Requests for immediate relief should address funding for general operations directly related to changes in service delivery resulting from the outbreak of COVID-19; or to provide direct assistance to economically vulnerable individuals and families impacted by COVID-19.
“Our nonprofits have always been a lifeline for our community,” ACF of Yavapai County Regional Director Carol Chamberlain said. “We intend to be a support layer and resource for nonprofits that have been impacted by an increased demand for services during this unprecedented time of need.”
ACF of Yavapai County will match up to $110,000 in gifts to the Yavapai County COVID-19 Community Response Fund, dollar-for-dollar. For those interested in donating to the fund, visit azfoundation.org/Covid19 and select the “Yavapai County” tab.
For more information, contact Regional Philanthropic Advisor Lisa Sahady at LSahady@azfoundation.org or call 928-583-7815.
The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County is a philanthropic endowment for the enduring benefit of our community. This family of charitable funds is guided by a local Board of Advisors and benefits from cost-efficient, centralized professional services provided by ACF.
Information provided by the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County.
