Arizona Gives Day: Make a difference from your home today

Today, April 7, 2020, is Arizona Gives Day, an annual giving movement uniting nonprofits, big and small, new and established, to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Arizona through online giving.

The event helps raise awareness about the critical role Arizona nonprofits play in our communities and inspires people to give generously creating a thriving and stronger Arizona for all.

One local example of a nonprofit participating in Arizona Gives Day is Catholic Charities.

"Our veterans have risked everything to protect our country and the freedoms we hold dear," reads a post on the Catholic Charities website. "When the number of homeless rose 111 percent in the last year – our veterans were among the hardest hit. With everything going on in our world it can be easy to miss the opportunity to help turn a veteran's life around."

Visitors to the AZ Gives website, AZGives.org, will find giving links for many local nonprofit agencies such as, People who Care, Prescott YMCA, Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation, Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Yavapai Humane Society.

Numerous other local nonprofits are participating in the 24-hour online giving campaign, which is a collaboration between the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers that began in 2013. The partnership has helped raise more than $17 million for Arizona's nonprofit sector.

Though Arizona Gives Day only happens once a year, the giving website AZGives.org is available for year-round giving. Donors can use advanced search filters to find nonprofits by criteria such as location, focus area or which organizations qualify for the AZ tax credit.

All nonprofit organizations are verified for eligibility before being allowed to participate, ensuring that donors are giving to legitimate organizations.

HOW TO TAKE ACTION

Visit AZGives.org and enter your tax-deductible donation.

See list of Prescott area nonprofits participating in AZ Gives Day